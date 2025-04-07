New Analyst Forecast: $AU Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AU. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $AU.

$AU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AU in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

CLSA issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/22/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

Investec issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

$AU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital set a target price of $31.0 on 12/03/2024

on 12/03/2024 Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $30.0 on 11/21/2024

$AU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $AU stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

