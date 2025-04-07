New Analyst Forecast: $AU Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AU. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $AU.
$AU Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AU in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024
- CLSA issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/22/2024
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024
- Investec issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AU forecast page.
$AU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital set a target price of $31.0 on 12/03/2024
- Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $30.0 on 11/21/2024
$AU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $AU stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,882,283 shares (+22.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,603,091
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 3,764,165 shares (+274.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,876,928
- FMR LLC removed 3,131,859 shares (-30.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,283,305
- TT INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 2,831,957 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,361,567
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,680,261 shares (+3767.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,860,423
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 2,570,626 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,330,048
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 2,491,130 shares (+10.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,495,280
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.