New Analyst Forecast: $AU Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AU. Patrick Jones from JP Morgan set a price target of 63.0 for AU.

$AU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AU recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Jones from JP Morgan set a target price of $63.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Joe Reagor from Roth Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $43.5 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Leroy Mnguni from HSBC set a target price of $35.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital set a target price of $41.0 on 04/04/2025

$AU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $AU stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

