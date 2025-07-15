New Analyst Forecast: $AU Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AU. Patrick Jones from JP Morgan set a price target of 63.0 for AU.
$AU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AU recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Patrick Jones from JP Morgan set a target price of $63.0 on 07/15/2025
- Joe Reagor from Roth Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 07/01/2025
- Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $43.5 on 05/12/2025
- Leroy Mnguni from HSBC set a target price of $35.0 on 04/17/2025
- Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital set a target price of $41.0 on 04/04/2025
$AU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $AU stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD added 6,226,177 shares (+2478.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $231,115,690
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,591,787 shares (+38.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,447,133
- FMR LLC added 3,252,350 shares (+44.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,727,231
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 2,960,484 shares (-11.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,893,166
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,521,859 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,611,406
- CARRHAE CAPITAL LLP removed 2,118,234 shares (-61.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,628,846
- CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LTD. added 1,702,222 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,186,480
