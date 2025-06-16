Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $AU Given $52.0 Price Target

June 16, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AU. Joe Reagor from Roth Capital set a price target of 52.0 for AU.

$AU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $AU stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FIL LTD added 6,226,177 shares (+2478.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $231,115,690
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,591,787 shares (+38.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,447,133
  • FMR LLC added 3,252,350 shares (+44.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,727,231
  • VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 2,960,484 shares (-11.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,893,166
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,521,859 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,611,406
  • CARRHAE CAPITAL LLP removed 2,118,234 shares (-61.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,628,846
  • CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LTD. added 1,702,222 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,186,480

