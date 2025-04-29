Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $ATXS Given 'Overweight' Rating

April 29, 2025 — 02:27 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATXS. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ATXS.

$ATXS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATXS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025
  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

$ATXS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $ATXS stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FCPM III SERVICES B.V. added 2,872,537 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,680,480
  • UBS GROUP AG added 1,305,907 shares (+2173.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,674,808
  • VR ADVISER, LLC removed 1,001,297 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,951,595
  • AFFINITY ASSET ADVISORS, LLC removed 725,106 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,482,447
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 561,683 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,021,446
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 397,387 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,552,639
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 296,814 shares (-94.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,653,517

