New Analyst Forecast: $ATRO Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATRO. Truist Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ATRO.

$ATRO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATRO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

$ATRO Insider Trading Activity

$ATRO insiders have traded $ATRO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT S KEANE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 314,799 shares for an estimated $8,293,830.

$ATRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $ATRO stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.