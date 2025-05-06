New Analyst Forecast: $ATR Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATR. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ATR.
$ATR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ATR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ATR forecast page.
$ATR Insider Trading Activity
$ATR insiders have traded $ATR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MONNAS GIOVANNA KAMPOURI sold 1,257 shares for an estimated $215,746
- KIMBERLY CHAINEY (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 964 shares for an estimated $162,752
- MARC PRIEUR (Segment President) sold 852 shares for an estimated $149,769
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ATR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $ATR stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 617,365 shares (+33.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,988,041
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 353,935 shares (+297.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,603,188
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 323,816 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,871,493
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 247,519 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,726,869
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 159,015 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,981,256
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 155,890 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,490,319
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 145,924 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,924,660
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.