New Analyst Forecast: $ATR Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATR. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ATR.

$ATR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

$ATR Insider Trading Activity

$ATR insiders have traded $ATR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MONNAS GIOVANNA KAMPOURI sold 1,257 shares for an estimated $215,746

KIMBERLY CHAINEY (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 964 shares for an estimated $162,752

MARC PRIEUR (Segment President) sold 852 shares for an estimated $149,769

$ATR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $ATR stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.