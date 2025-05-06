Stocks
ATR

New Analyst Forecast: $ATR Given 'Overweight' Rating

May 06, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATR. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ATR.

$ATR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

$ATR Insider Trading Activity

$ATR insiders have traded $ATR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MONNAS GIOVANNA KAMPOURI sold 1,257 shares for an estimated $215,746
  • KIMBERLY CHAINEY (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 964 shares for an estimated $162,752
  • MARC PRIEUR (Segment President) sold 852 shares for an estimated $149,769

$ATR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $ATR stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 617,365 shares (+33.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,988,041
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 353,935 shares (+297.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,603,188
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 323,816 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,871,493
  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 247,519 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,726,869
  • NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 159,015 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,981,256
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 155,890 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,490,319
  • JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 145,924 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,924,660

