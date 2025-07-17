New Analyst Forecast: $ATLC Given 'Market Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATLC. JMP Securities gave a rating of 'Market Outperform' for $ATLC.

$ATLC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATLC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ATLC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ATLC forecast page.

$ATLC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATLC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ATLC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $75.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Tim Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $60.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 David Scharf from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $72.0 on 03/21/2025

$ATLC Insider Trading Activity

$ATLC insiders have traded $ATLC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATLC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEAL W HUDSON sold 2,400 shares for an estimated $125,736

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ATLC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $ATLC stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.