New Analyst Forecast: $ATKR Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATKR. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $ATKR.
$ATKR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATKR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
$ATKR Insider Trading Activity
$ATKR insiders have traded $ATKR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK F. LAMPS (Pres. Safety & Infrastructure) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $101,660.
$ATKR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $ATKR stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,543,849 shares (-86.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,615,501
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 692,422 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,782,615
- HARDING LOEVNER LP added 657,897 shares (+102.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,467,241
- GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 657,707 shares (+25.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,455,842
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 574,697 shares (-69.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,476,073
- HILL CITY CAPITAL, LP removed 460,908 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,649,870
- INVESCO LTD. removed 460,265 shares (-85.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,611,297
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
