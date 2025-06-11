New Analyst Forecast: $ATKR Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATKR. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $ATKR.

$ATKR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATKR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

$ATKR Insider Trading Activity

$ATKR insiders have traded $ATKR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK F. LAMPS (Pres. Safety & Infrastructure) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $101,660.

$ATKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $ATKR stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

