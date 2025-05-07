New Analyst Forecast: $ATKR Given $78.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATKR. Justin Clare from Roth Capital set a price target of 78.0 for ATKR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ATKR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ATKR forecast page.

$ATKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATKR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ATKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Justin Clare from Roth Capital set a target price of $78.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $102.0 on 12/04/2024

$ATKR Insider Trading Activity

$ATKR insiders have traded $ATKR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM E JR. WALTZ (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 120,098 shares for an estimated $11,282,785 .

. DANIEL S KELLY (VP, General Counsel and Sec.) sold 13,071 shares for an estimated $1,251,427

JERI L ISBELL sold 3,353 shares for an estimated $315,269

MARK F. LAMPS (Pres. Safety & Infrastructure) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $80,775.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ATKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $ATKR stock to their portfolio, and 226 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.