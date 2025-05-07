New Analyst Forecast: $ATKR Given $78.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATKR. Justin Clare from Roth Capital set a price target of 78.0 for ATKR.
$ATKR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATKR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ATKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Justin Clare from Roth Capital set a target price of $78.0 on 05/07/2025
- Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $102.0 on 12/04/2024
$ATKR Insider Trading Activity
$ATKR insiders have traded $ATKR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM E JR. WALTZ (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 120,098 shares for an estimated $11,282,785.
- DANIEL S KELLY (VP, General Counsel and Sec.) sold 13,071 shares for an estimated $1,251,427
- JERI L ISBELL sold 3,353 shares for an estimated $315,269
- MARK F. LAMPS (Pres. Safety & Infrastructure) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $80,775.
$ATKR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $ATKR stock to their portfolio, and 226 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,685,321 shares (+1775.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,640,037
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 777,113 shares (+195.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,850,079
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 692,422 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,782,615
- GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 595,774 shares (+29.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,717,340
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 513,631 shares (+549.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,862,506
- FMR LLC removed 465,720 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,864,334
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 396,234 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,770,077
