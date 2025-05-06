New Analyst Forecast: $ATI Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATI. Andre Madrid from BTIG set a price target of 90.0 for ATI.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ATI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ATI forecast page.
$ATI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ATI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andre Madrid from BTIG set a target price of $90.0 on 05/05/2025
- Philip Gibbs from KeyBanc set a target price of $55.0 on 04/23/2025
$ATI Insider Trading Activity
$ATI insiders have traded $ATI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT S WETHERBEE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,883,500.
- DAVID J MOREHOUSE sold 17,000 shares for an estimated $884,510
- TINA KILLOUGH BUSCH (SVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,498 shares for an estimated $813,377.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ATI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $ATI stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 9,228,221 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $507,921,283
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 4,724,355 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $245,808,190
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,446,919 shares (+100.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,718,421
- DENDUR CAPITAL LP added 3,058,628 shares (+601.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,346,885
- FMR LLC removed 2,659,510 shares (-28.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,379,430
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,020,313 shares (+15.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,198,027
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,495,079 shares (-93.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,289,148
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.