New Analyst Forecast: $ATI Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATI. Andre Madrid from BTIG set a price target of 90.0 for ATI.

$ATI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ATI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andre Madrid from BTIG set a target price of $90.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Philip Gibbs from KeyBanc set a target price of $55.0 on 04/23/2025

$ATI Insider Trading Activity

$ATI insiders have traded $ATI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT S WETHERBEE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,883,500 .

. DAVID J MOREHOUSE sold 17,000 shares for an estimated $884,510

TINA KILLOUGH BUSCH (SVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,498 shares for an estimated $813,377.

$ATI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $ATI stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

