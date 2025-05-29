New Analyst Forecast: $ATI Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATI. Andre Madrid from BTIG set a price target of 105.0 for ATI.
$ATI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ATI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andre Madrid from BTIG set a target price of $105.0 on 05/28/2025
- Philip Gibbs from KeyBanc set a target price of $55.0 on 04/23/2025
$ATI Insider Trading Activity
$ATI insiders have traded $ATI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT S WETHERBEE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $8,652,631.
- DAVID J MOREHOUSE sold 17,000 shares for an estimated $884,510
- TINA KILLOUGH BUSCH (SVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,498 shares for an estimated $813,377.
$ATI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $ATI stock to their portfolio, and 239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 4,724,355 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $245,808,190
- FMR LLC removed 2,393,831 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $124,551,026
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,438,867 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,864,250
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,266,124 shares (+1266.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,876,431
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 989,904 shares (+6.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,504,705
- FOREST AVENUE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 862,334 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,867,238
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 816,690 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,950,617
