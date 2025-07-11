New Analyst Forecast: $ATH Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATH. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $ATH.

$ATH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

$ATH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ATH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Fisk from Scotiabank set a target price of $6.5 on 07/11/2025

Greg Pardy from RBC Capital set a target price of $6.5 on 03/10/2025

