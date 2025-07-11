Stocks

New Analyst Forecast: $ATH Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

July 11, 2025 — 12:23 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATH. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $ATH.

$ATH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ATH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ATH forecast page.

$ATH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ATH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Kevin Fisk from Scotiabank set a target price of $6.5 on 07/11/2025
  • Greg Pardy from RBC Capital set a target price of $6.5 on 03/10/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.