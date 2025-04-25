New Analyst Forecast: $ATGE Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATGE. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ATGE.
$ATGE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATGE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
$ATGE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATGE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ATGE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alexander Paris from Barrington set a target price of $95.0 on 10/30/2024
- Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $90.0 on 10/30/2024
$ATGE Insider Trading Activity
$ATGE insiders have traded $ATGE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DONNA J HRINAK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,412 shares for an estimated $1,095,630.
- MICHAEL BETZ (Pres. Walden University & CDO) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $379,992
- WILLIAM W BURKE sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $361,549
- MICHAEL W MALAFRONTE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $87,210
$ATGE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $ATGE stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,193,576 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,436,379
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 390,950 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,517,807
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 220,993 shares (-56.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,077,214
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 209,889 shares (-7.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,068,415
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 159,155 shares (-7.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,459,231
- NEUMEIER POMA INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC added 150,835 shares (+59.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,703,359
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 149,225 shares (-15.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,557,091
