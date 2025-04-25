Stocks
ATER

New Analyst Forecast: $ATER Given 'Neutral' Rating

April 25, 2025 — 04:27 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATER. Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $ATER.

$ATER Insider Trading Activity

$ATER insiders have traded $ATER stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROI ZION ZAHUT (Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,694 shares for an estimated $8,680
  • PHILLIP LEPPER (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 1,711 shares for an estimated $4,020

$ATER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $ATER stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

