New Analyst Forecast: $ATER Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATER. Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $ATER.
$ATER Insider Trading Activity
$ATER insiders have traded $ATER stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROI ZION ZAHUT (Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,694 shares for an estimated $8,680
- PHILLIP LEPPER (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 1,711 shares for an estimated $4,020
$ATER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $ATER stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 26,770 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,248
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 21,958 shares (+93.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,699
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 14,523 shares (+27.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,855
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 14,176 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,022
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 13,387 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,128
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 12,366 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,678
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 11,543 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,703
