New Analyst Forecast: $ATER Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATER. Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $ATER.

$ATER Insider Trading Activity

$ATER insiders have traded $ATER stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROI ZION ZAHUT (Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,694 shares for an estimated $8,680

PHILLIP LEPPER (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 1,711 shares for an estimated $4,020

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ATER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $ATER stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.