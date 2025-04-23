New Analyst Forecast: $ATEN Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATEN. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $ATEN.
$ATEN Insider Trading Activity
$ATEN insiders have traded $ATEN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER Y CHUNG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 102,233 shares for an estimated $1,690,582.
- DHRUPAD TRIVEDI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,438 shares for an estimated $1,634,499.
- KAREN S. THOMAS (EVP, Worldwide Sales and Mkt) sold 6,162 shares for an estimated $102,905
- BRIAN BECKER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $20,340
- ROBERT SCOTT WEBER (General Counsel) sold 812 shares for an estimated $14,770
$ATEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $ATEN stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,955,081 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,973,490
- BOSTON TRUST WALDEN CORP added 1,645,924 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,894,398
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 1,292,782 shares (-60.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,787,188
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,114,435 shares (-49.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,505,604
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,100,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,240,000
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 710,748 shares (-65.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,077,763
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 536,600 shares (+364.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,873,440
