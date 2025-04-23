New Analyst Forecast: $ATEN Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATEN. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $ATEN.

$ATEN Insider Trading Activity

$ATEN insiders have traded $ATEN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER Y CHUNG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 102,233 shares for an estimated $1,690,582 .

. DHRUPAD TRIVEDI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,438 shares for an estimated $1,634,499 .

. KAREN S. THOMAS (EVP, Worldwide Sales and Mkt) sold 6,162 shares for an estimated $102,905

BRIAN BECKER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $20,340

ROBERT SCOTT WEBER (General Counsel) sold 812 shares for an estimated $14,770

$ATEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $ATEN stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

