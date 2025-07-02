New Analyst Forecast: $ATAI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATAI. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ATAI.
$ATAI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATAI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025
$ATAI Insider Trading Activity
$ATAI insiders have traded $ATAI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INVESTMENT GROUP LTD. APEIRON has made 2 purchases buying 12,635,718 shares for an estimated $25,275,007 and 0 sales.
- SRINIVAS RAO (See Remarks) sold 75,418 shares for an estimated $101,814
- SAHIL KIRPEKAR (Chief Business Officer) sold 48,563 shares for an estimated $65,560
- ANNE NAGENGAST JOHNSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 33,545 shares for an estimated $45,285
- GLENN FRANK SHORT (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 13,161 shares for an estimated $17,767
- KEVIN JAMES CRAIG (Chief Medical Officer) sold 11,563 shares for an estimated $15,610
$ATAI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $ATAI stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,596,374 shares (+185.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,891,068
- PALE FIRE CAPITAL SE added 2,095,182 shares (+421.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,849,447
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 978,327 shares (+6507.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,330,524
- MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 952,380 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,295,236
- DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 464,070 shares (+48.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $631,135
- BIT CAPITAL GMBH added 439,107 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $597,185
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 391,740 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $532,766
