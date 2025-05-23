New Analyst Forecast: $ATAI Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATAI. Andrew Tsai from Jefferies set a price target of 5.0 for ATAI.

$ATAI Insider Trading Activity

$ATAI insiders have traded $ATAI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT GROUP LTD. APEIRON has made 2 purchases buying 12,635,718 shares for an estimated $25,275,007 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SRINIVAS RAO (See Remarks) sold 75,418 shares for an estimated $101,814

SAHIL KIRPEKAR (Chief Business Officer) sold 48,563 shares for an estimated $65,560

ANNE NAGENGAST JOHNSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 33,545 shares for an estimated $45,285

GLENN FRANK SHORT (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 13,161 shares for an estimated $17,767

KEVIN JAMES CRAIG (Chief Medical Officer) sold 11,563 shares for an estimated $15,610

$ATAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $ATAI stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

