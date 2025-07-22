New Analyst Forecast: $ASUR Given $17.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASUR. Vincent Colicchio from Barrington Research set a price target of 17.0 for ASUR.

$ASUR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASUR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ASUR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vincent Colicchio from Barrington Research set a target price of $17.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $20.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Charles Nabhan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $13.0 on 03/07/2025

$ASUR Insider Trading Activity

$ASUR insiders have traded $ASUR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EYAL GOLDSTEIN (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 44,007 shares for an estimated $414,758 .

. BEN F ALLEN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

GRACE G. LEE sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $71,325

BJORN REYNOLDS sold 831 shares for an estimated $7,902

$ASUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $ASUR stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

