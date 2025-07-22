New Analyst Forecast: $ASUR Given $17.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASUR. Vincent Colicchio from Barrington Research set a price target of 17.0 for ASUR.
$ASUR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASUR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ASUR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vincent Colicchio from Barrington Research set a target price of $17.0 on 07/22/2025
- Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $20.0 on 07/02/2025
- Charles Nabhan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $13.0 on 03/07/2025
$ASUR Insider Trading Activity
$ASUR insiders have traded $ASUR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EYAL GOLDSTEIN (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 44,007 shares for an estimated $414,758.
- BEN F ALLEN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $100,000
- GRACE G. LEE sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $71,325
- BJORN REYNOLDS sold 831 shares for an estimated $7,902
$ASUR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $ASUR stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 643,575 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,146,141
- ADVISOR RESOURCE COUNCIL added 205,429 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,961,846
- P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP removed 128,839 shares (-36.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,230,412
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 115,000 shares (-29.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,098,250
- S SQUARED TECHNOLOGY, LLC removed 106,281 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,014,983
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 104,170 shares (+60.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $994,823
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 79,411 shares (+486.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $758,375
