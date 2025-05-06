New Analyst Forecast: $ASTS Given 'Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASTS. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Perform' for $ASTS.

$ASTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASTS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

$ASTS Insider Trading Activity

$ASTS insiders have traded $ASTS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT WISNIEWSKI (President) sold 35,871 shares for an estimated $1,016,942

SHANTI B. GUPTA (Chief Operating Officer) sold 24,425 shares for an estimated $683,900

JULIO A. TORRES sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $614,600

RONALD L RUBIN sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $227,220

$ASTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $ASTS stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.