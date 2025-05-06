New Analyst Forecast: $ASTS Given 'Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASTS. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Perform' for $ASTS.
$ASTS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASTS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
$ASTS Insider Trading Activity
$ASTS insiders have traded $ASTS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT WISNIEWSKI (President) sold 35,871 shares for an estimated $1,016,942
- SHANTI B. GUPTA (Chief Operating Officer) sold 24,425 shares for an estimated $683,900
- JULIO A. TORRES sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $614,600
- RONALD L RUBIN sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $227,220
$ASTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $ASTS stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALPHABET INC. added 8,943,486 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $203,374,871
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,955,941 shares (+49.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,570,355
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,820,984 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,522,762
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC removed 2,038,370 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,009,607
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,495,569 shares (+93.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,556,505
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,368,777 shares (-77.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,881,194
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,010,450 shares (+636.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,320,495
