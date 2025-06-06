New Analyst Forecast: $ASTL Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASTL. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $ASTL.
$ASTL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $ASTL stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,142,005 shares (-79.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,029,667
- THOMIST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,759,654 shares (-78.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,957,324
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 1,603,545 shares (-56.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,691,213
- YAUPON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,084,601 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,878,537
- MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. added 1,007,909 shares (+16.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,462,866
- EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP removed 922,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,997,240
- LM ASSET (IM) INC. added 910,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,932,200
