ASTH

New Analyst Forecast: $ASTH Given $36.0 Price Target

April 07, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASTH. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 36.0 for ASTH.

$ASTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $ASTH stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 485,108 shares (-72.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,295,455
  • FMR LLC added 416,959 shares (+49.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,146,717
  • FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /OH/ removed 299,803 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,452,788
  • 325 CAPITAL LLC added 206,009 shares (+30.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,495,463
  • LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 202,443 shares (-38.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,383,027
  • WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 182,564 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,756,242
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 149,300 shares (+217.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,707,429

