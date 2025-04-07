New Analyst Forecast: $ASTH Given $36.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASTH. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 36.0 for ASTH.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ASTH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ASTH forecast page.
$ASTH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $ASTH stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 485,108 shares (-72.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,295,455
- FMR LLC added 416,959 shares (+49.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,146,717
- FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /OH/ removed 299,803 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,452,788
- 325 CAPITAL LLC added 206,009 shares (+30.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,495,463
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 202,443 shares (-38.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,383,027
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 182,564 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,756,242
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 149,300 shares (+217.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,707,429
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.