New Analyst Forecast: $ASO Given $65.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASO. Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital set a price target of 65.0 for ASO.

$ASO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASO recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $ASO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Cristina Fernandez from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $58.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $52.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Joseph Civello from Truist Securities set a target price of $47.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Robert Ohmes from B of A Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $48.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $55.0 on 06/04/2025

$ASO Insider Trading Activity

$ASO insiders have traded $ASO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER LEE TURNER sold 4,400 shares for an estimated $195,712

$ASO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $ASO stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

