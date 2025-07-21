New Analyst Forecast: $ASO Given $65.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASO. Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital set a price target of 65.0 for ASO.
$ASO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASO recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $ASO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 07/21/2025
- Cristina Fernandez from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $58.0 on 06/11/2025
- Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $52.0 on 06/11/2025
- Joseph Civello from Truist Securities set a target price of $47.0 on 06/11/2025
- Robert Ohmes from B of A Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 06/11/2025
- Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $48.0 on 06/04/2025
- Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $55.0 on 06/04/2025
$ASO Insider Trading Activity
$ASO insiders have traded $ASO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER LEE TURNER sold 4,400 shares for an estimated $195,712
$ASO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $ASO stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,944,143 shares (-73.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,672,362
- SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,050,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,890,500
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 528,367 shares (+36.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,098,818
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 482,105 shares (-4.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,988,809
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 434,370 shares (-78.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,811,615
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 422,729 shares (+33.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,280,669
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 387,760 shares (-52.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,685,733
