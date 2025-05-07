New Analyst Forecast: $ASO Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASO. Joseph Civello from Truist Financial set a price target of 45.0 for ASO.

$ASO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ASO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Civello from Truist Financial set a target price of $45.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 03/20/2025

$ASO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $ASO stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

