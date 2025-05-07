New Analyst Forecast: $ASO Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASO. Joseph Civello from Truist Financial set a price target of 45.0 for ASO.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ASO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ASO forecast page.
$ASO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ASO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Civello from Truist Financial set a target price of $45.0 on 05/07/2025
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 03/20/2025
$ASO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $ASO stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,944,143 shares (-73.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,672,362
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 910,869 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,402,293
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 735,608 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,319,528
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 563,477 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,416,831
- UBS GROUP AG added 558,542 shares (+455.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,132,921
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 545,778 shares (+77.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,398,608
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 482,105 shares (-4.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,988,809
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.