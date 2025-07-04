New Analyst Forecast: $ASND Given $250.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASND. Maxwell Skor from Ascendis Pharma set a price target of 250.0 for ASND.
$ASND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $ASND stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,077,770 shares (+130.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,981,232
- CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 450,000 shares (-56.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,137,000
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP removed 369,858 shares (-71.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,646,067
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 328,278 shares (+12.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,165,409
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 327,405 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,029,343
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 283,704 shares (+20.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,218,105
- FIL LTD removed 266,909 shares (-36.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,600,436
