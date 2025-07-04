New Analyst Forecast: $ASND Given $250.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASND. Maxwell Skor from Ascendis Pharma set a price target of 250.0 for ASND.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ASND, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ASND forecast page.

$ASND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $ASND stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.