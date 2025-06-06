New Analyst Forecast: $ASML Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASML. Barclays gave a rating of 'Positive' for $ASML.

$ASML Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASML in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Positive" rating on 06/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ASML, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ASML forecast page.

$ASML Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ASML stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASML stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20, 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/20, 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/17.

on 03/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/17. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 01/08 and 0 sales.

on 04/09, 01/08 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 03/17.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ASML Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 957 institutional investors add shares of $ASML stock to their portfolio, and 719 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.