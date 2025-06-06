Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $ASML Given 'Positive' Rating

June 06, 2025 — 12:29 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASML. Barclays gave a rating of 'Positive' for $ASML.

$ASML Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASML in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Positive" rating on 06/03/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ASML, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ASML forecast page.

$ASML Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ASML stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASML stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ASML Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 957 institutional investors add shares of $ASML stock to their portfolio, and 719 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 6,616,300 shares (+66163.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,384,158,869
  • SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,228,348 shares (-68.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $813,940,235
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 961,136 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $636,877,547
  • FMR LLC removed 844,899 shares (-25.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $559,855,424
  • FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 831,034 shares (+26.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $550,668,059
  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 543,684 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $360,261,328
  • INVESCO LTD. added 367,505 shares (+101.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $243,519,838

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

