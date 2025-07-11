New Analyst Forecast: $ASLE Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASLE. Truist Securities gave a rating of 'Hold' for $ASLE.

$ASLE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASLE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ASLE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 05/08/2025

$ASLE Insider Trading Activity

$ASLE insiders have traded $ASLE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY EDMUND JONES (See Remarks) sold 2,798 shares for an estimated $16,788

MARTIN GARMENDIA (See Remarks) sold 2,247 shares for an estimated $13,347

FREDERICK CRAIG WRIGHT (See Remarks) sold 1,871 shares for an estimated $11,226

ENRIQUE PIZZI (Chief Information Officer) sold 1,125 shares for an estimated $6,750

BENJAMIN THOMAS TSCHIRHART (See Remarks) sold 466 shares for an estimated $2,796

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ASLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $ASLE stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.