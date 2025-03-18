New Analyst Forecast: $ASIX Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASIX. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 35.0 for ASIX.

$ASIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASIX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ASIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $35.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $39.0 on 11/08/2024

$ASIX Insider Trading Activity

$ASIX insiders have traded $ASIX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIN N KANE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $756,374 .

. CHRISTOPHER GRAMM (Controller) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,161 shares for an estimated $165,152 .

. DONALD P NEWMAN purchased 5,030 shares for an estimated $149,089

ACHILLES B. KINTIROGLOU (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,363 shares for an estimated $122,253.

$ASIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $ASIX stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

