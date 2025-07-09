New Analyst Forecast: $ASH Given $73.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASH. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 73.0 for ASH.
$ASH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $73.0 on 07/09/2025
- Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $67.0 on 05/06/2025
- Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $58.0 on 04/09/2025
$ASH Insider Trading Activity
$ASH insiders have traded $ASH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GUILLERMO NOVO (Chair of the Board and CEO) purchased 31,294 shares for an estimated $2,010,326
- ALESSANDRA FACCIN ASSIS (SVP and GM, Life Sciences) purchased 3,150 shares for an estimated $201,600
$ASH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $ASH stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP removed 2,860,471 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $169,597,325
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,022,580 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,628,768
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,009,349 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,844,302
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 623,601 shares (+226.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,973,303
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 569,740 shares (+33.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,779,884
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 434,602 shares (-75.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,767,552
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 402,286 shares (+48.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,851,536
