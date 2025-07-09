New Analyst Forecast: $ASH Given $73.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASH. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 73.0 for ASH.

$ASH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $73.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $67.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $58.0 on 04/09/2025

$ASH Insider Trading Activity

$ASH insiders have traded $ASH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUILLERMO NOVO (Chair of the Board and CEO) purchased 31,294 shares for an estimated $2,010,326

ALESSANDRA FACCIN ASSIS (SVP and GM, Life Sciences) purchased 3,150 shares for an estimated $201,600

$ASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $ASH stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

