New Analyst Forecast: $ASH Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASH. John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 60.0 for ASH.

$ASH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $84.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $85.0 on 12/17/2024

on 12/17/2024 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $84.0 on 12/11/2024

$ASH Insider Trading Activity

$ASH insiders have traded $ASH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUILLERMO NOVO (Chair of the Board and CEO) purchased 31,294 shares for an estimated $2,010,326

ALESSANDRA FACCIN ASSIS (SVP and GM, Life Sciences) purchased 3,150 shares for an estimated $201,600

ROBIN E. LAMPKIN (SVP, Gen Counsel and Secrty.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,030 shares for an estimated $79,854.

$ASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $ASH stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

