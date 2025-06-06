New Analyst Forecast: $ASGN Given 'Cautious' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASGN. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Cautious' for $ASGN.
$ASGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $ASGN stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,356,062 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,014,207
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 879,773 shares (+114404.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,443,294
- FMR LLC added 660,001 shares (+17.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,593,263
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC removed 460,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,008,106
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 389,900 shares (+5918.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,571,498
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 309,790 shares (-49.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,522,965
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 257,848 shares (-97.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,249,580
