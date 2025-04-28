New Analyst Forecast: $ASB Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASB. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ASB.
$ASB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025
$ASB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ASB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brandon Berman from Neuberger Berman set a target price of $29.0 on 01/29/2025
- David George from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $25.0 on 12/05/2024
$ASB Insider Trading Activity
$ASB insiders have traded $ASB stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL GREGORY SCHMIDT (Executive Vice President) sold 27,432 shares for an estimated $6,225,829
- NICOLE M KITOWSKI (Executive Vice President) sold 72,971 shares for an estimated $2,001,375
- JOHN A. UTZ (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,543 shares for an estimated $1,749,291.
- GREGORY WARSEK (EVP) sold 39,680 shares for an estimated $1,089,811
- PATRICK EDWARD AHERN (Executive Vice President) sold 30,777 shares for an estimated $826,454
- DAVID L STEIN (Executive Vice President) sold 29,536 shares for an estimated $810,113
- MATTHEW R BRAEGER (Executive Vice President) sold 25,923 shares for an estimated $690,666
- EILEEN A KAMERICK sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $172,970
- JOHN B WILLIAMS sold 2,830 shares for an estimated $71,014
- ANGIE DEWITT (Executive Vice President) sold 1,886 shares for an estimated $52,525
$ASB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $ASB stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,851,534 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,251,662
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,575,821 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,662,121
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,444,068 shares (+8.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,513,225
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,369,792 shares (+2221.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,738,028
- FMR LLC added 1,272,441 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,411,339
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,255,578 shares (+15.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,008,314
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,158,576 shares (+263.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,689,966
