New Analyst Forecast: $ARVN Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARVN. Jeet Mukherjee from BTIG set a price target of 16.0 for ARVN.

$ARVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARVN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ARVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeet Mukherjee from BTIG set a target price of $16.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $26.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Christopher Liu from Leerink Partners set a target price of $62.0 on 11/19/2024

$ARVN Insider Trading Activity

$ARVN insiders have traded $ARVN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G HOUSTON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,338 shares for an estimated $523,880 .

. IAN TAYLOR (President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,020 shares for an estimated $150,752 .

. NOAH BERKOWITZ (Chief Medical Officer) sold 8,658 shares for an estimated $74,372

ANGELA M CACACE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,207 shares for an estimated $70,238 .

. DAVID K LOOMIS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,445 shares for an estimated $26,730.

$ARVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $ARVN stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

