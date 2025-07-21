New Analyst Forecast: $ARRY Given $7.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARRY. Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a price target of 7.5 for ARRY.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ARRY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ARRY forecast page.
$ARRY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARRY recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $ARRY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $7.5 on 07/21/2025
- Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $9.0 on 06/27/2025
- Paul Coster from JP Morgan set a target price of $13.0 on 06/20/2025
- Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $8.0 on 06/20/2025
- Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $10.0 on 05/20/2025
- Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $11.0 on 05/19/2025
- Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $12.0 on 05/16/2025
$ARRY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $ARRY stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 4,452,512 shares (-66.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,683,733
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,945,869 shares (+6873.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,216,382
- SWEDBANK AB removed 3,553,300 shares (-86.7%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $20,964,470
- PECONIC PARTNERS LLC added 2,400,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,688,000
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,267,130 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,040,923
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,760,250 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,572,417
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,730,203 shares (-89.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,426,088
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.