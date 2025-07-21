New Analyst Forecast: $ARRY Given $7.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARRY. Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a price target of 7.5 for ARRY.

$ARRY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARRY recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $ARRY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $7.5 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $9.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Paul Coster from JP Morgan set a target price of $13.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $8.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $10.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $11.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $12.0 on 05/16/2025

$ARRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $ARRY stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

