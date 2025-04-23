New Analyst Forecast: $ARM Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARM. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ARM.
$ARM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/25/2024
- Bernstein issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/31/2024
$ARM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of $ARM stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,508,962 shares (-51.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,145,552
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,200,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,032,000
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,121,350 shares (+144.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,329,736
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 1,070,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,995,200
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 926,417 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,282,801
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 869,614 shares (-21.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,275,583
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 860,716 shares (+48.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,177,925
