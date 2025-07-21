New Analyst Forecast: $ARM Given $185.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARM. Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a price target of 185.0 for ARM.
$ARM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARM recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $ARM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $174.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $185.0 on 07/21/2025
- David O'Connor from Exane BNP Paribas set a target price of $210.0 on 07/16/2025
- James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $160.0 on 07/10/2025
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $180.0 on 07/03/2025
- John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $187.0 on 06/30/2025
- Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital set a target price of $155.0 on 05/13/2025
- Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $135.0 on 05/08/2025
$ARM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 338 institutional investors add shares of $ARM stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 4,932,888 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $526,783,109
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,304,124 shares (+101.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $352,847,401
- SUSTAINABLE GROWTH ADVISERS, LP added 1,594,594 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,286,693
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 1,529,953 shares (+41.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,383,680
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 1,262,691 shares (+136.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,842,771
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,200,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,148,000
- UBS GROUP AG added 956,835 shares (+50.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,180,409
