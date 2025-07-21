Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $ARM Given $185.0 Price Target

July 21, 2025 — 10:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARM. Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a price target of 185.0 for ARM.

$ARM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARM recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $ARM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $174.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $185.0 on 07/21/2025
  • David O'Connor from Exane BNP Paribas set a target price of $210.0 on 07/16/2025
  • James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $160.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $180.0 on 07/03/2025
  • John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $187.0 on 06/30/2025
  • Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital set a target price of $155.0 on 05/13/2025
  • Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $135.0 on 05/08/2025

$ARM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 338 institutional investors add shares of $ARM stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

