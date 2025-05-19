Stocks
ARIS

New Analyst Forecast: $ARIS Given 'Buy' Rating

May 19, 2025 — 06:31 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARIS. Seaport Global gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ARIS.

$ARIS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARIS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

$ARIS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ARIS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ARIS Insider Trading Activity

$ARIS insiders have traded $ARIS stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ENERGY LLC DELAWARE sold 3,223,670 shares for an estimated $83,202,922
  • W HOWARD JR KEENAN sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $27,700,000
  • ENERGY PARTNERS XI, L.P. YORKTOWN sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $27,700,000
  • S CORP GABLE has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 957,370 shares for an estimated $24,139,086.
  • BRUNT DAVID DYLAN VAN (Chief Operating Officer) sold 32,305 shares for an estimated $973,995
  • STEPHAN E TOMPSETT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $600,000
  • JEFFREY K. HUNT (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $289,200
  • NICHOLAS A. PATTERSON (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 8,299 shares for an estimated $253,949

$ARIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $ARIS stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

