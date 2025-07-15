New Analyst Forecast: $ARI Given $10.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARI. Douglas Harter from UBS set a price target of 10.5 for ARI.
$ARI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ARI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $10.5 on 07/15/2025
- Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $10.75 on 07/10/2025
- Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $9.0 on 04/28/2025
$ARI Insider Trading Activity
$ARI insiders have traded $ARI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STUART ROTHSTEIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 104,148 shares for an estimated $1,032,038.
- CARMENCITA N.M. WHONDER sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $109,522
- MARK C BIDERMAN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $94,800
$ARI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $ARI stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 25,411,467 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $245,983,000
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,306,175 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,500,094
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 877,675 shares (+89.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,399,349
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 863,698 shares (-23.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,265,589
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 555,499 shares (-2.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,316,125
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 465,011 shares (+2983.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,450,155
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 337,816 shares (+305.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,232,899
