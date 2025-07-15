New Analyst Forecast: $ARI Given $10.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARI. Douglas Harter from UBS set a price target of 10.5 for ARI.

$ARI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ARI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $10.5 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $10.75 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $9.0 on 04/28/2025

$ARI Insider Trading Activity

$ARI insiders have traded $ARI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STUART ROTHSTEIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 104,148 shares for an estimated $1,032,038 .

. CARMENCITA N.M. WHONDER sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $109,522

MARK C BIDERMAN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $94,800

$ARI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $ARI stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

