New Analyst Forecast: $ARGX Given 'Outperform' Rating

May 14, 2025 — 10:35 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARGX. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ARGX.

$ARGX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARGX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
  • H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
  • JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/22/2024

$ARGX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARGX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ARGX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $688.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $680.0 on 03/04/2025
  • Jason Butler from JMP Securities set a target price of $696.0 on 01/14/2025

$ARGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $ARGX stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

