New Analyst Forecast: $ARGX Given 'Outperform' Rating

$ARGX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARGX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/22/2024
$ARGX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARGX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ARGX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $688.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $680.0 on 03/04/2025
- Jason Butler from JMP Securities set a target price of $696.0 on 01/14/2025
$ARGX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $ARGX stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 365,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $224,475,000
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 303,653 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,746,595
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 284,105 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,151,805
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 283,719 shares (-36.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,487,185
- ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 270,000 shares (-78.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,050,000
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 186,697 shares (+183.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,818,655
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 184,534 shares (-94.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,488,410
