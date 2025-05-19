New Analyst Forecast: $ARES Given 'Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARES. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Perform' for $ARES.
$ARES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARES in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024
$ARES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARES recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ARES in the last 6 months, with a median target of $193.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $193.0 on 05/06/2025
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $182.0 on 05/06/2025
- Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $205.0 on 12/10/2024
$ARES Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ARES stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARES stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/13.
$ARES Insider Trading Activity
$ARES insiders have traded $ARES stock on the open market 150 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 149 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- R. KIPP DEVEER (Co-President) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 378,933 shares for an estimated $68,145,672.
- MICHAEL J AROUGHETI (Co-Founder and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 340,749 shares for an estimated $57,128,654.
- DAVID B KAPLAN (Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 330,225 shares for an estimated $56,307,097.
- BENNETT ROSENTHAL (Co-Founder & Chairman of PEG) has made 0 purchases and 47 sales selling 329,952 shares for an estimated $56,257,737.
- RYAN BERRY (Chief Mktg. & Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,603,073.
- ASHISH BHUTANI purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,413,300
$ARES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 419 institutional investors add shares of $ARES stock to their portfolio, and 329 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,763,532 shares (-11.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $258,551,426
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,156,223 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $169,513,854
- FMR LLC added 960,828 shares (+13.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $140,866,993
- CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC removed 837,214 shares (-45.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,743,944
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 796,418 shares (+25.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,762,842
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 724,422 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,244,426
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 690,313 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,206,788
