New Analyst Forecast: $ARES Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARES. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ARES.

$ARES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARES in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024

$ARES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARES recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ARES in the last 6 months, with a median target of $211.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $218.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $205.0 on 12/10/2024

$ARES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ARES stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARES stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/13.

$ARES Insider Trading Activity

$ARES insiders have traded $ARES stock on the open market 161 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 160 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R. KIPP DEVEER (Co-President) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 378,933 shares for an estimated $68,145,672 .

. MICHAEL J AROUGHETI (Co-Founder and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 360,845 shares for an estimated $60,493,571 .

. DAVID B KAPLAN (Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $59,618,405 .

. BENNETT ROSENTHAL (Co-Founder & Chairman of PEG) has made 0 purchases and 49 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $59,614,536 .

. RYAN BERRY (Chief Mktg. & Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $13,826,165 .

. ASHISH BHUTANI purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,413,300

$ARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 359 institutional investors add shares of $ARES stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

