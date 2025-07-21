New Analyst Forecast: $AREN Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AREN. Ryan Meyers from Lake Street set a price target of 10.0 for AREN.

$AREN Insider Trading Activity

$AREN insiders have traded $AREN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AREN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAVITT RANDALL has made 2 purchases buying 80,790 shares for an estimated $111,855 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAURA ANNE LEE sold 55,780 shares for an estimated $78,092

CHRISTOPHER PETZEL sold 25,010 shares for an estimated $33,763

$AREN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $AREN stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

