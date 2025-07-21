New Analyst Forecast: $AREN Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AREN. Ryan Meyers from Lake Street set a price target of 10.0 for AREN.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AREN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AREN forecast page.
$AREN Insider Trading Activity
$AREN insiders have traded $AREN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AREN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAVITT RANDALL has made 2 purchases buying 80,790 shares for an estimated $111,855 and 0 sales.
- LAURA ANNE LEE sold 55,780 shares for an estimated $78,092
- CHRISTOPHER PETZEL sold 25,010 shares for an estimated $33,763
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AREN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $AREN stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 187,057 shares (+54.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $323,608
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 78,304 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $135,465
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 16,994 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,399
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 16,500 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,545
- DLK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 16,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $99,200
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 13,100 shares (+53.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,663
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 11,357 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,647
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.