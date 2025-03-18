New Analyst Forecast: $AREB Given $0.24 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AREB. An analyst from BOCOM International Holdings Company set a price target of 0.24 for AREB.
$AREB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $AREB stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CROSS STAFF INVESTMENTS INC removed 61,840 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,930
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 44,386 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,508
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 41,643 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,314
- SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 24,260 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,910
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 10,756 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,604
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 7,778 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,078
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 6,879 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,450
