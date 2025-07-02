New Analyst Forecast: $ARCT Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARCT. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ARCT.
$ARCT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARCT in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
$ARCT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARCT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ARCT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $32.0 on 05/28/2025
- Thomas Shrader from BTIG set a target price of $48.0 on 03/10/2025
$ARCT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $ARCT stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 461,907 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,891,595
- MPM BIOIMPACT LLC removed 459,943 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,870,796
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 389,429 shares (+71.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,124,053
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 262,619 shares (+947.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,781,135
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 229,631 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,431,792
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 211,790 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,242,856
- FMR LLC removed 186,801 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,978,222
