New Analyst Forecast: $ARCT Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARCT. Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a price target of 32.0 for ARCT.

$ARCT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARCT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ARCT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $32.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Thomas Shrader from BTIG set a target price of $48.0 on 03/10/2025

$ARCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $ARCT stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

