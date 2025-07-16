New Analyst Forecast: $ARCC Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARCC. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $ARCC.
$ARCC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARCC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/08/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ARCC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ARCC forecast page.
$ARCC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARCC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ARCC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- Doug Harter from UBS set a target price of $22.5 on 07/16/2025
- Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $22.0 on 06/27/2025
- Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 05/06/2025
- Melissa Wedel from JP Morgan set a target price of $22.0 on 04/24/2025
- Paul Johnson from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $22.0 on 04/08/2025
$ARCC Insider Trading Activity
$ARCC insiders have traded $ARCC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANN TORRE BATES purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $136,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ARCC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 452 institutional investors add shares of $ARCC stock to their portfolio, and 271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 43,817,148 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $962,224,570
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,696,270 shares (+18.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,749,343
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 2,412,899 shares (+185.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,469,841
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,170,789 shares (+76.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,104,684
- GENERALI ASSET MANAGEMENT SPA SGR added 2,062,963 shares (+53.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,715,260
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC added 1,220,570 shares (+87.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,047,831
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 1,202,646 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,650,635
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.