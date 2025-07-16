New Analyst Forecast: $ARCC Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARCC. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $ARCC.

$ARCC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARCC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/08/2025

$ARCC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARCC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ARCC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Doug Harter from UBS set a target price of $22.5 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $22.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Melissa Wedel from JP Morgan set a target price of $22.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Paul Johnson from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $22.0 on 04/08/2025

$ARCC Insider Trading Activity

$ARCC insiders have traded $ARCC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANN TORRE BATES purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $136,500

$ARCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 452 institutional investors add shares of $ARCC stock to their portfolio, and 271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

