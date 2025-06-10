New Analyst Forecast: $ARCB Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARCB. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ARCB.

$ARCB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARCB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

$ARCB Insider Trading Activity

$ARCB insiders have traded $ARCB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL P HOGAN purchased 3,418 shares for an estimated $201,662

JOHN MATTHEW BEASLEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $52,423

$ARCB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $ARCB stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

