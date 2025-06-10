New Analyst Forecast: $ARCB Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARCB. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ARCB.
$ARCB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARCB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ARCB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ARCB forecast page.
$ARCB Insider Trading Activity
$ARCB insiders have traded $ARCB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL P HOGAN purchased 3,418 shares for an estimated $201,662
- JOHN MATTHEW BEASLEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $52,423
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ARCB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $ARCB stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 450,479 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,794,807
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC removed 257,060 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,143,294
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 233,409 shares (+36.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,474,007
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 221,227 shares (+3786.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,614,201
- SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 217,245 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,273,303
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 130,371 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,201,585
- AMUNDI removed 117,946 shares (-92.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,324,628
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.