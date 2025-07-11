New Analyst Forecast: $AR Given $53.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AR. Cameron Bean from Scotiabank set a price target of 53.0 for AR.
$AR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AR recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $AR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Cameron Bean from Scotiabank set a target price of $53.0 on 07/11/2025
- Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 07/07/2025
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $40.0 on 06/16/2025
- Kalei Akamine from B of A Securities set a target price of $47.0 on 05/23/2025
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $49.0 on 05/13/2025
- John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $57.0 on 05/13/2025
- Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $43.0 on 05/07/2025
$AR Insider Trading Activity
$AR insiders have traded $AR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- W HOWARD JR KEENAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $81,232,945.
- YVETTE K SCHULTZ (See Remarks) sold 25,200 shares for an estimated $1,004,472
- SHERI PEARCE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,477 shares for an estimated $870,751.
- JACQUELINE C MUTSCHLER sold 12,746 shares for an estimated $514,301
$AR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 320 institutional investors add shares of $AR stock to their portfolio, and 208 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 4,812,316 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,610,059
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 3,569,860 shares (-30.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,365,138
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 2,584,194 shares (-38.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,504,805
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,484,439 shares (+107.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,470,713
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,215,557 shares (+1864.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,597,125
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 1,963,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,416,072
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,919,752 shares (+146.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,634,770
