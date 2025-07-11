New Analyst Forecast: $AR Given $53.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AR. Cameron Bean from Scotiabank set a price target of 53.0 for AR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AR forecast page.

$AR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AR recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $AR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Cameron Bean from Scotiabank set a target price of $53.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $40.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Kalei Akamine from B of A Securities set a target price of $47.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $49.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $57.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $43.0 on 05/07/2025

$AR Insider Trading Activity

$AR insiders have traded $AR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

W HOWARD JR KEENAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $81,232,945 .

. YVETTE K SCHULTZ (See Remarks) sold 25,200 shares for an estimated $1,004,472

SHERI PEARCE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,477 shares for an estimated $870,751 .

. JACQUELINE C MUTSCHLER sold 12,746 shares for an estimated $514,301

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 320 institutional investors add shares of $AR stock to their portfolio, and 208 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.