New Analyst Forecast: $APTV Given 'Neutral' Rating

May 06, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APTV. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $APTV.

$APTV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APTV in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
  • HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

$APTV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APTV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APTV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$APTV Insider Trading Activity

$APTV insiders have traded $APTV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BENJAMIN LYON (SVP & CTO) sold 14,568 shares for an estimated $954,204

$APTV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $APTV stock to their portfolio, and 681 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 30,900,293 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,868,849,720
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 23,507,472 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,421,731,906
  • MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 12,772,022 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $772,451,890
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 10,608,264 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $641,587,806
  • FMR LLC removed 7,648,369 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $462,573,357
  • BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 7,496,242 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $453,372,716
  • GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 6,425,308 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $388,602,627

