New Analyst Forecast: $APPF Given $240.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APPF. Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a price target of 240.0 for APPF.

$APPF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APPF recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $APPF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $257.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $240.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Ryan Tomasello from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $205.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Peter Heckmann from DA Davidson set a target price of $275.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 John Campbell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $295.0 on 01/31/2025

$APPF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APPF stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$APPF Insider Trading Activity

$APPF insiders have traded $APPF stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 30 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY K BLISS has made 9 purchases buying 22,000 shares for an estimated $4,778,053 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALEXANDER WOLF has made 20 purchases buying 13,500 shares for an estimated $2,903,482 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM SHANE TRIGG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,401 shares for an estimated $2,008,217 .

. ELIZABETH ERIN BARAT (Chief People Officer) sold 4,682 shares for an estimated $1,066,512

ROBERT DONALD III CASEY purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $870,920

TIMOTHY MATHIAS EATON (Int. Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,057 shares for an estimated $233,734

MATTHEW S MAZZA (Chief Legal Officer) sold 838 shares for an estimated $213,941

$APPF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $APPF stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

