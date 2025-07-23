New Analyst Forecast: $APP Given $483.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APP. Clark Lampen from BTIG set a price target of 483.0 for APP.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $APP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $APP forecast page.

$APP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APP recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $APP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $479.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Clark Lampen from BTIG set a target price of $483.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $430.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 James Callahan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $470.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Matthew Cost from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $460.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Cory Carpenter from JP Morgan set a target price of $400.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $435.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $475.0 on 05/08/2025

$APP Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $APP Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $APP stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 07/01.

on 07/01. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 06/06 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.

on 06/06 and 2 sales worth up to on 02/26, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/28, 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/16, 04/14.

on 05/28, 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/16, 04/14. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$APP Insider Trading Activity

$APP insiders have traded $APP stock on the open market 362 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 362 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HERALD Y CHEN has made 0 purchases and 72 sales selling 1,100,000 shares for an estimated $405,821,104 .

. ARASH ADAM FOROUGHI (CEO & Chairperson) has made 0 purchases and 105 sales selling 280,000 shares for an estimated $107,024,624 .

. VASILY SHIKIN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 136 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $49,105,153 .

. VICTORIA VALENZUELA (CLO & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 13,184 shares for an estimated $4,875,335 .

. CRAIG SCOTT BILLINGS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $4,237,396 .

. MATTHEW STUMPF (Chief Financial Officer (CFO)) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,714 shares for an estimated $4,108,994 .

. DAWSON ALYSSA HARVEY has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 4,070 shares for an estimated $1,663,702 .

. BARBARA MESSING has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $573,691.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 578 institutional investors add shares of $APP stock to their portfolio, and 520 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.